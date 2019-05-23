EXPERIENCING CRASHES WHEN CHECKING THE LEADERBOARDS? PLEASE UPDATE YOUR GAME!
DON'T SEE THE UPDATE IN YOUR STORE? THIS MEANS THAT YOU ALREADY HAVE IT INSTALLED.
We have become aware that today, 22nd May, players who have not yet updated to the latest version of Clash Royale are experiencing issues with their game crashing when performing actions such as visiting the Leaderboards.
The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!
Fixed issues where Clash Royale would crash mid-game
Fixed issues where Clash Royale would crash when checking the Leaderboard
Fixed resolution and UI issues on some taller devices
Fix for opening links on some inbox messages
Fixed issue with incorrect League badges being displayed
Trophy Road friends list improvements
Fixed visualization of Trade Token highlighted in Challenges
Fixed Gold Rush UI issues
Fixed issues with horizontal drag while browsing Tournament leaderboards
Updated localisations and card texts
Supercell ID is now available in more countries!
Help links added to Supercell ID
Fixed Emotes not loading (stuck in loading loop) for some users