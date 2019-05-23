Supercell logo
23 May 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

Reminder: Update Your Game!

Reminder: Optional Update released 30th April 2019

EXPERIENCING CRASHES WHEN CHECKING THE LEADERBOARDS? PLEASE UPDATE YOUR GAME!

DON'T SEE THE UPDATE IN YOUR STORE? THIS MEANS THAT YOU ALREADY HAVE IT INSTALLED.

We have become aware that today, 22nd May, players who have not yet updated to the latest version of Clash Royale are experiencing issues with their game crashing when performing actions such as visiting the Leaderboards.

The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!

Patch Notes

  • Fixed issues where Clash Royale would crash mid-game

  • Fixed issues where Clash Royale would crash when checking the Leaderboard

  • Fixed resolution and UI issues on some taller devices

  • Fix for opening links on some inbox messages

  • Fixed issue with incorrect League badges being displayed

  • Trophy Road friends list improvements

  • Fixed visualization of Trade Token highlighted in Challenges

  • Fixed Gold Rush UI issues

  • Fixed issues with horizontal drag while browsing Tournament leaderboards

  • Updated localisations and card texts

  • Supercell ID is now available in more countries!

  • Help links added to Supercell ID

  • Fixed Emotes not loading (stuck in loading loop) for some users