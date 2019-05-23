EXPERIENCING CRASHES WHEN CHECKING THE LEADERBOARDS? PLEASE UPDATE YOUR GAME!



DON'T SEE THE UPDATE IN YOUR STORE? THIS MEANS THAT YOU ALREADY HAVE IT INSTALLED.

We have become aware that today, 22nd May, players who have not yet updated to the latest version of Clash Royale are experiencing issues with their game crashing when performing actions such as visiting the Leaderboards.

The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!