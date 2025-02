We’ve released an optional update to fix the following issues:



✅ Replays not working properly

✅ Persistent Evolution card frame in Duel Decks

✅ Impossible to drag a card in the deck builder after selecting it

✅ Tiny Evolution card images when sharing a replay

✅ Card gameplay demo for locked Evolutions not playing

✅ Various crashes and other improvements



Make sure to check your store and update your game!