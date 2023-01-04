Update Your Game!
We've released an Optional Update that contains a list of fixes that will resolve a lot of issues and improve game performance on various devices.
The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!
Patch Notes:
✅ Fixed an out-of-sync issue when using Champions Ability.
✅ Fixed the Maintenance screen not loading.
✅ Fixed an issue where players were unable to join Clans.
✅ Fixed Past Wars info screen.
✅ Fixed the Rage in-game visual to match the duration of the Spell.
✅ Rage is now displayed as a Spell in the Card info screen.
✅ Numerous back-end improvements and optimizations.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team