Update Your Game!



We've released an Optional Update that contains a list of fixes that will resolve a lot of issues and improve game performance on various devices.

The Optional Update can be found in your relevant app store - please make sure to update to enjoy the best possible experience with Clash Royale!



Patch Notes:

✅ Fixed an out-of-sync issue when using Champions Ability.

✅ Fixed the Maintenance screen not loading.

✅ Fixed an issue where players were unable to join Clans.

✅ Fixed Past Wars info screen.

✅ Fixed the Rage in-game visual to match the duration of the Spell.

✅ Rage is now displayed as a Spell in the Card info screen.

✅ Numerous back-end improvements and optimizations.