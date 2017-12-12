ONE NEW ARENA
Electro Valley: Reach this new Arena at 3400 Trophies
Legendary Arena: Now Arena 12 with rewards (chests, Victory Gold, etc.) increased accordingly
TWO NEW CARDS
Zappies: Spawns a pack of miniature Zap machines. Who controls them...? Only the Master Builder knows.
Hunter: He deals BIG damage up close -
not so much at range
. What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for with his impressively bushy eyebrows.
Unlock them both today!
THREE NEW CHESTS
Lightning Chest: Replace card stacks of your choice with up to 5 "Strikes"
Fortune Chest: Get a glimpse of the future and see what your chest might contain...
King's Chest / Legendary King's Chest: Big chests with a focus on Epic and Legendary Cards
Pick up these new chests from Quests and the Shop
FOUR MORE THINGS
Coming in December: Gold Rush, Gem Rush, Special Challenges and Boosts!
IMPROVEMENTS
The "Daily Gifts" Quest is now always active
Epic and Legendary Cards now appear in the Shop more often at 4000+ Trophies
Cards at max level are less likely to appear in the Shop and Fortune Chest
Support for iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note8
BALANCE
We've re-balanced several cards -
!
We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on reddit.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team