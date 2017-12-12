ONE NEW ARENA

Electro Valley: Reach this new Arena at 3400 Trophies

Legendary Arena: Now Arena 12 with rewards (chests, Victory Gold, etc.) increased accordingly

TWO NEW CARDS

Zappies: Spawns a pack of miniature Zap machines. Who controls them...? Only the Master Builder knows.

Hunter: He deals BIG damage up close - not so much at range . What he lacks in accuracy, he makes up for with his impressively bushy eyebrows.

Unlock them both today!

THREE NEW CHESTS

Lightning Chest: Replace card stacks of your choice with up to 5 "Strikes"

Fortune Chest: Get a glimpse of the future and see what your chest might contain...

King's Chest / Legendary King's Chest: Big chests with a focus on Epic and Legendary Cards

Pick up these new chests from Quests and the Shop

FOUR MORE THINGS

Coming in December: Gold Rush, Gem Rush, Special Challenges and Boosts!

IMPROVEMENTS

The "Daily Gifts" Quest is now always active

Epic and Legendary Cards now appear in the Shop more often at 4000+ Trophies

Cards at max level are less likely to appear in the Shop and Fortune Chest

Support for iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note8

BALANCE

We've re-balanced several cards - find out what's changing !

We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on reddit.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team