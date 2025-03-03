Evolved Hunter throws a Net at the closest Troop, preventing them from moving or attacking. If the trapped Troop is flying, they become vulnerable to ground attacks.

Hunter Evolution and his Net are perfect for stopping enemy pushes and holding Troops in place while he deals maximum damage. He also excels at supporting pushes—for instance, with Royal Giant—as the Net can easily protect your win-condition Troops.

If you’re looking to counter Hunter Evolution, he can be easily distracted by Ice Spirit or Ice Golem.