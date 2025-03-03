The hunting season is open, and Hunter is ready! With his new Evolution, a powerful Net has been added to his arsenal to aid him in the hunt!
Evolved Hunter throws a Net at the closest Troop, preventing them from moving or attacking. If the trapped Troop is flying, they become vulnerable to ground attacks.
Hunter Evolution and his Net are perfect for stopping enemy pushes and holding Troops in place while he deals maximum damage. He also excels at supporting pushes—for instance, with Royal Giant—as the Net can easily protect your win-condition Troops.
If you’re looking to counter Hunter Evolution, he can be easily distracted by Ice Spirit or Ice Golem.
Classic Draft, but with Card Evolutions! Build a new Deck to use the power of Card Evolutions!
⚔️ Challenge: March 7 - 10
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
Build your Deck with up to 4 Evolution Cards and dominate the Arena!
⚔️ Challenge: March 14 - 17
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Draft a deck to destroy your opponents!
⚔️ Challenge: March 21 - 24
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
You have the same deck as your opponent, the only difference is your skill!
⚔️ Challenge: March 28 - 31
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
Build your Deck with up to 8 Evolution Cards and dominate the Arena!
⚔️ Challenge: April 4 - 7
🏆 Reward: Season Tokens
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team