[최종 팀 ]
의찬팀 : 대석장/ 차슈덮밥/라인
샌드박스팀 : 사도/단델리오/하울
써니팀 : 카니/따봉/ 주피터킹
헤마군팀 : 이도/ 스무키/ 각기
😎 다음 주 11월 18일 [금]/ 19일[토] 오후8시!
예선전 1차 샌박팀 vs 써니팀
예선전 2차 의찬팀 vs 헤마팀
어디서 볼 수 있나요?
전설의 올스타전 모든 경기는 크리에이터 JUNE 채널에서 라이브로 방송됩니다.
한정판 티셔츠도 얻으세요! 😎
카카오톡 채널을 팔로우 하고 전설의 올스타전 정보도 얻고 한정판 티셔츠도 받아가세요
BOWLER
Sight Range
-20%
Projectile Range
+25%
Hitpoints
+8%
The idea behind this rework is to make Bowler a bit more viable in offense, while keeping his defensive potential strong enough. Now he can reach the opponent’s Princess Tower right after crossing the bridge, but he has to be a bit closer to enemies to score a strike!
Arrows
Giant Snowball
Fireball
Freeze
Lightning
Poison
Rocket
The Log
Zap
Crown Tower Damage
35% > 30%
Spells have been the most popular and effective cards in the game since time immemorial.
While we think it’s cool for spells to have really healthy use rates, they provide a bit too much value if used to destroy a Troop next to the opponent’s tower.
This, coupled with the creation of sometimes stale and frustrating ‘Spell Cycle’ strategies, sees them get a slight reduction to Crown Tower Damage this Season.
MINER
Crown Tower Damage
35% > 30%
Miner is often used for his Crown Tower Damage which was recently reduced to be in line with Spells. Keeping with this thinking, Miner has also been affected by this change.
ROYAL RECRUITS
Damage
+8%
Now these clumsy inexperienced fellas can destroy Spear Goblins with 1 hit.
Lo Split 2 della Snapdragon Pro Series inizia ORA con la prima coppa dello Snapdragon Mobile Open North America l'8 novembre e la prima coppa Europa e Medio Oriente/Nord Africa l'11 novembre!
Ci sono 20.000$ di montepremi in palio nello Split 2, quindi iscriviti oggi per competere nella Snapdragon Pro Series!
BATS
Iscriviti per gareggiare nella tua regione qui!
Come giocare:
1. Registra un account ESL Play.
2. Iscriviti alle coppe Snapdragon Mobile Open della tua regione!
THE LOG
Projectile Range
-9%
Like Bats, The Log has been a strong leader in Challenge use rate, putting it far ahead of any other card.
Even though we don’t want to touch one of the two Legendary spells in the game too much, we thought it would make sense to up its skill-cap slightly. Now in order to hit the opponent’s Tower The Log should be deployed on the very top row of tiles.
ROYAL DELIVERY
Knockback
removed
Royal Recruit Damage
+8% (the same buff as the Royal Recruits card)
Royal Delivery has been a jack of all trades. It hits both ground and air, deals significant Area Damage, spawns a defensive Troop AND re-targets many Troops with its Knockback ability.
Since the Royal Recruit inside is getting a Damage buff, we think it’s the right time to make Royal Delivery less of an answer to every kind of push.
[경기 일정]
11월 18일 (토)오후 8시 예선전 1차
11월 19일 (일)오후 8시 예선전 2차
11월 25일 (토)오후 8시 3,4위전
11월 26일 (일)오후 8시 결승전
Have something to say about these balance changes?