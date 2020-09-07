...and set sail for Week 2 of Clan Wars 2. Unlock a FREE Tower Skin at Reward Tier 10 of Pass Royale!
SEASON 15 REWARDS
EARN CROWNS TO UNLOCK PASS ROYALE REWARDS
70 REWARDS TO UNLOCK!
35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers
35 FREE Reward Tiers
EXCLUSIVE COSMETICS
Colosseum Castle Tower Skin
Exclusive Goblin Thumbs Up Emote
FREE Clan Boat Bastion Tower Skin
Once unlocked you will keep these forever, but they can only be earned in Season 15!
HEAL SPIRIT 🩹
Heal Radius -12.5% (-23% total area)
We are happy to see the reincarnation of the Heal spell being popular and effective! However, it currently brings too much value for just 1 Elixir. By reducing the radius of Heal effect (rather than the Heal effect itself) Heal Spirit now requires a bit more skill to use and is slightly easier to counter.
FIRE SPIRITS 🔥
Area Damage Radius +13%
Fire Spirits have been in need for love for a while! In an ideal world, we eventually want to rework the current Fire Spirits to be a solo Spirit, similar to other Spirits (Ice, Heal). But because Fire Spirits are tied to Furnace it gets tricky.
While we are prototyping this single Fire Spirit, we thought it would be nice to make the current live Fire Spirits and Furnace viable again with an Area Damage Radius buff.
ZAPPIES ⚡
18 % Faster First Hit
The last changes we made to Zappies were not enough to so we are adding 1 more small buff to them. It’s now easier to react to an oncoming push with the first quick zaps.
Bomber 💣
+5% Hit Speed
Bomber is one of the original support cards and in recent times has been overshadowed by other more viable choices! This bony little dude gets some DPS increase to give him a bit more value.
(This originally stated that balance changes would go live September 8th)
LPL クラロワ ワールドツアー 2023は、アメリカ地域 (NA & LATAM)、EMEA (ヨーロッパ & MEMA)、アジア太平洋 北地域(日本 & 韓国）、アジア太平洋 南地域（OCE & SEA) から全世界のモバイルeスポーツファンを招待し、賞金総額25,000ドルのシェアを賭けて競います。
賞金はオープンディビジョンとプロディビジョンの2つの部門を通して分配され、プロ部門はさまざまな言語で配信されます！
参加方法
LPL クラロワ ワールドツアー 2023のウェブサイトで申し込みを行ってください。
申し込み登録は、5月2日(火)21時(日本時間)に締め切られます。
LPL クラロワ ワールドツアー2023の配信は5月25日(木)19時(日本時間)から、twitch.tv/lpl_playとLPL YouTubeで視聴することが可能です。
本大会では、8つのオープン予選が行われ、各オープン予選の上位2名がプロディビジョンに、そのほかのプレイヤーはオープンディビジョンに進みます。
プロディビジョン
- 予選を通過した計16名のプレイヤーが16チームのダブルエリミネーション方式で対戦し、LPL クラロワ ワールドツアー 2023の初代グローバルチャンピオンを決定します！
オープンディビジョン
- プロ部門に進出できなかったプレイヤーは、シングルエリミネーション方式でオープン部門でのベストプレイヤーを狙って戦いを繰り広げます。
