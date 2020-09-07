HEAL SPIRIT 🩹

Heal Radius -12.5% (-23% total area)



We are happy to see the reincarnation of the Heal spell being popular and effective! However, it currently brings too much value for just 1 Elixir. By reducing the radius of Heal effect (rather than the Heal effect itself) Heal Spirit now requires a bit more skill to use and is slightly easier to counter.



FIRE SPIRITS 🔥

Area Damage Radius +13%



Fire Spirits have been in need for love for a while! In an ideal world, we eventually want to rework the current Fire Spirits to be a solo Spirit, similar to other Spirits (Ice, Heal). But because Fire Spirits are tied to Furnace it gets tricky.

While we are prototyping this single Fire Spirit, we thought it would be nice to make the current live Fire Spirits and Furnace viable again with an Area Damage Radius buff.



ZAPPIES ⚡

18 % Faster First Hit



The last changes we made to Zappies were not enough to so we are adding 1 more small buff to them. It’s now easier to react to an oncoming push with the first quick zaps.



Bomber 💣



+5% Hit Speed



Bomber is one of the original support cards and in recent times has been overshadowed by other more viable choices! This bony little dude gets some DPS increase to give him a bit more value.

