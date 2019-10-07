Elixir Golem is a unique card that gives you the damage and health of an 8-cost card... for just 3 Elixir!

Once destroyed, Elixir Golem splits into 2 Elixir Golemites, which split into 4 Elixir Blobs.



BUT

Once an Elixir Blob is destroyed, it gives 1 Elixir to your opponent!

Elixir Golem is a high risk, high reward card and looks to shake thing up this Shocktober!