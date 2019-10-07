A full moon rises over the Royale kingdom, and strange things are afoot. Celebrate our Spooky Season with Shocktober!
Exclusive
Season 4 Jack-o'-lantern Tower Skin & Shocktober Emote!
35 Pass Royale Reward Tiers to unlock!
35 Free Reward Tiers to unlock!
NEW
Bonus Bank!
A meteor has crashed into Legendary Arena, unleashing the Elixir Golem and creating a unique spooky setting for Season 4!
The Elixir Golem has been unleashed this Shocktober Season! It is a brand new, building targeting, 3-cost Rare card that will be available to unlock in Spooky Town.
Elixir Golem is a unique card that gives you the damage and health of an 8-cost card... for just 3 Elixir!
Once destroyed, Elixir Golem splits into 2 Elixir Golemites, which split into 4 Elixir Blobs.
BUT
Once an Elixir Blob is destroyed, it gives 1 Elixir to your opponent!
Elixir Golem is a high risk, high reward card and looks to shake thing up this Shocktober!
Unlock Elixir Golem in a Challenge on Friday 11th October!
Play with Elixir Golem in a Draft Challenge, as soon as the Season starts!
OTHER UPDATES & CHANGES!
Keep an eye out for brand new Shocktober Emotes in the Shop and Special Challenges!
Whenever someone in your Clan activates Pass Royale - a gift will be placed into the Clan Chat!
Pass Royale Clan Gifts can be claimed by
everyone
in the Clan!
Your King level affects the amount of Gold you can claim (up to 500 gold per gift).
You can collect up to 10 gifts!
Note: You can't receive a gift if you join a Clan after Pass Royale was activated, and the gift sent to that Clan. This is to deter Clan-hopping solely to grab gifts!
We've added a new feature for you to keep earning rewards AFTER completing your Pass Royale Reward Tiers.
Meet the BONUS BANK!
After you complete all Reward Tiers, every 10 crowns you collect will net you 250 Bonus Bank Gold. The maximum Gold you can earn towards your Bonus Bank is 10 000.
Your Bonus Bank Gold can be claimed when the Season ends!
Your Crowns will no longer be capped at 10 per day - you can earn as many Crowns as you want on any Reward Tier, and they will be carried over throughout the Season!
You can still only unlock 1 Reward Tier per day, but this will provide a nice benefit if you're on a Crown earning streak!
Example:
You earn 20 Crowns in 1 day. You claim the Reward Tier for that day and wait for the next day's tier to unlock. You've already earned the Crowns for that tier so as soon as it unlocks you can claim your reward!
Crown Quests allow you to earn rewards in stages, throughout a Season! As you progress through your Crown Quests, they get tougher - but the rewards get bigger!
These Quests allow you a new way to earn Crowns for Pass Royale.
지난주, 클래시 로얄 공식 토너먼트 대회 중 하나인 스타 챔피언십의 예선전이 종료되었습니다!
한국, 중국, 일본, 그리고 동남아 등 각 지역에서 '스타' 선수가 선별되었으며, 총 10명의 선수는 이제 영광을 위해 싸울 준비를 하고 있습니다. 다가올 전투에서 여러분이 좋아하는 선수를 응원할 수 있는 기회를 놓치지 마세요!
치열한 예선전을 뚫고 올라온 각 지역 '스타' 선수를 아래에서 확인하세요! 🧐
한국: Sado, TOÝ
중국: Auk, Higher, healheheart
일본: RAD, RAIKIJONES, YUYA
동남아: Tattoos, 【NARUTO】
한국에서는 뛰어난 실력과 기록을 보유한 Sado와 16세 나이로 다소 어리지만 무서운 실력을 가진 TOÝ가 진출에 성공했는데요. 이제 아시아 무대에서 이들의 실력을 보여줄 준비를 하고 있습니다.
3명의 자리를 보유한 중국 지역에서는 대회 베테랑이자 CRL MVP 타이틀을 보유한 Auk과 Higher가 중국 지역의 대표로 진출했으며, 실력이 기대되는 Healheheart가 그 어깨를 나란히 했습니다.
일본에서는 RAD, RAIKJONES, YUYA 등 프로 선수 3명이 아레나를 완전히 장악하며, 이제 다른 지역의 대표 선수들과 싸울 준비를 하고 있는데요.
한편, 동남아 지역에서는 대만 출신의 베테랑 선수 Tattoos와 【NARUTO】가 이들의 지역을 대표해 영광을 위해 싸울 준비를 하고 있습니다.
10명의 '스타' 선수들은 이제 시드 위크에서 각자의 순위를 결정하기 위해서 전투를 펼칠 예정입니다.