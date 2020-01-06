最初のスタープレイヤーの1人として本大会に参戦したhealheheart選手。
同じく中国から参戦しているHigher選手、Auk選手ほど経験や知名度はありませんが、データが少ないのも武器のひとつ。今大会のダークホースとしてスターポイント上位のスタープレイヤーに挑みます！
個人優勝をかけ10名のスタープレイヤーが「グランドファイナル」に集結します💪
アジア最強の称号を勝ち取るのはどのスタープレイヤーになるのでしょうか！
6月6日（日）19:00からの配信をぜひお見逃しなく👀！！
NEW CARD: FIRECRACKER
Firecracker enters the Arena!
This new Common card costs 3 Elixir! Firecracker shoots a firework that explodes upon impact, damaging the target and showering anything directly behind it with sparks. This is what happens when Archers get bored!
CHALLENGES
The Firecracker will be able to unlock as a reward in Special Challenges throughout the Season!
TROPHY ROAD
Firecracker will be a Trophy Road reward at 5150 & 6450 Trophies
SHOP
Keep an eye out for special Firecracker Chests in the Shop!
GET FIRECRACKER BOOSTED TO YOUR KING LEVEL!
As soon as you unlock Firecracker, she will be boosted to your King Level for the whole of Season 7!
Hidden amongst the clouds, Serenity Peak has had a hard time living up to its name since it became the latest battleground!
Keep an eye out for Lunar Festival Emotes that will be available throughout Season 7 in Challenges and the Shop!