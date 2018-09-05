NEW CARD
Unlock a new card today!
Goblin Giant is a 6-Elixir Epic in Jungle Arena
NEW FEATURE
Use Trade Tokens to swap cards with your Clanmates -
even Legendary Cards!
Trade Tokens can be found in War Bounties, Special Challenges and the Shop
CLAN WARS
Earn a new reward after every war... the War Bounty!
War Bounties contain lots of gold, and sometimes a Trade Token!
Thanks to War Bounties, you can earn significantly more gold from Clan Wars now
Collection Day and War Day battles will count towards your Crown Chest
Play Collection Day 2v2 battles with your Clanmates even if you've already completed all your battles
Collection Day game modes have been switched up
IMPROVEMENTS
We've simplified card levels -
tap here to see what this means
Added sorting "by level" to the card collection
Now you can use your Emotes in Clan Chat
Clans can set their required Trophies up to 6400
Your 2v2 teammate's cards and Elixir are shown next to their name by default
Added a 10 Gem, zero prize Tournament
BALANCE
We've rebalanced several cards
Bandit is now immune to damage when dashing, instead of untargetable, so towers will stay locked on to her after a dash
Watch the latest episode of TV Royale for info and insight from the Clash Royale team!
We hope you enjoy the update - let us know what you think about it here!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team