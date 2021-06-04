Change for trophy loss

We’ve also changed the trophy loss balance. Starting Master I, you will now lose the same amount of trophies for a defeat as you gain for a victory. The exact amount will still depend on your opponent’s trophy count.

Leagues will be more challenging to climb, but you should be seeing opponents who are more equally matched. Also, reaching your new personal best will be more rewarding as you will get a lower reset percentage at the start of the new season.

What will happen to you when the new season starts?

If you reset below 5000 trophies, you will not be in the Leagues anymore. But worry not! You will be able to climb back while collecting the new rewards.



If you reset above or exactly at 5000 trophies, you’re still in the Leagues, and you will be able to climb even higher than before during this season! So aim high!