The 2v2 button has been replaced with the Party button. The function of the Party button is simple. You hit the Party button, and you can play a variety of game modes solo or with friends!

Alongside the regular 2v2 mode (2v2 IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE), there will be constantly rotating game modes in the Party button for you to play - they change every 48 hours - and you know what the best part is?

Any match played from the Party button can give:



Crowns



Victory Gold



Chests

All with no risk of losing Trophies! Nice.