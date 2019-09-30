Find out everything that's new to Clash Royale - and why the 2v2 button has disappeared!
The 2v2 button is no more! All hail the Party button!
The 2v2 button has been replaced with the Party button. The function of the Party button is simple. You hit the Party button, and you can play a variety of game modes solo or with friends!
Alongside the regular 2v2 mode (2v2 IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE), there will be constantly rotating game modes in the Party button for you to play - they change every 48 hours - and you know what the best part is?
Any match played from the Party button can give:
Crowns
Victory Gold
Chests
All with no risk of losing Trophies! Nice.
2v2 matchmaking is CHANGING.
Any games played in the Party button will use new matchmaking, based on card levels & King levels.
The Party button just became a great place to try out new decks!
It's Draft - but you have more control over your deck building strategy! You get to choose all 8 of the cards that you use in the Battle. Choose from 3 cards, and also see what 3 cards your opponents choose from!
Triple Draft will be available in Friendly Battles.
Sign up to Supercell ID in Settings menu and get a free Emote!
If you’ve already signed up to Supercell ID, the Emote will be added to your collection when you play the updated version of the game for the first time.
Tiebreakers are being introduced to Clash Royale. This means that draws will no longer exist in all modes except 1v1 Ladder.
How do they work?
At the end of a game, the player with the lowest single Tower Hitpoints will lose.
Turns out the technology IS there. At the end of a match the countdown timer & text is now transparent.
Inactive Clan Leaders will now have their Leader role to the longest serving Co-leader.
This will happen after 35 days of inactivity (warning messages will be sent 14 days and 3 days before they are rotated).
If there is no Co-leader, the Leader role will be given to the longest serving Elder.
Enjoy Bomber Star Level 2, and Cannon Star Level 3!
'Emote Deck' renamed to 'Personalize'
Improved support help from our Sparky bot
Improved player support tools
Third party tournament organizers can now access replays via deeplinks
Shop UI tweaks
Settings menu revamped
Add some polish to the Pass Royale screen
Removed support for x86 Android devices
Fixed display issue with Tournament tab in the Activity log
Fixed replay controls not being available in certain replays
Fixed a rare crash issue when cancelling 2v2 matchmaking
Fixed an issue where the UI did not refresh correctly on the Pass reward track after closing the Trophy Road
Fixes for thicc Global Tournament images
Fixed a crash when leaving a clan and immediately joining another clan
Fixed a crash on first time launch after a reinstall
Fixed a crash that could be encountered if the player had not completed the tutorial in one session
Fixed a crash some players experienced when skipping Pass Royale Reward Tiers with Gems
Fixed a bug that forced some offset graphical effects to display
Fixed a crash when opening a chest from the Daily Deal
Fix for players experiencing a Season Trophy reset when they first reach Leagues
Clash Royale's Halloween celebration - SHOCKTOBER - returns in Season 4.
Featuring even MORE updates, including a NEW CARD, new Arena, and other spooky goodness - you don't want to miss it!