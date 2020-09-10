This update addresses the following:
Boat Battle defeat end screen is no longer missing Fame points
Gold reward on Boat Battle end screen now match actual value awarded
Testing Boat Defenses when your Defenses are destroyed no longer uses Princess Towers
Can no longer exceed Boat Defense max defense capacity by tapping save at the same time on two accounts in the same Clan
Fixed multiple players attempting to add Boat Defenses at the same time instead blocking all defense slots
‘Add Defenses’ button is now greyed out when Boat Defenses are full
Defense Destroyed notification is now given to a player when returning to Boat Attack screen after destroying a Boat Defense
Boat Defenses now match card levels of defending players decks (this change goes live at the start of Week 3)
“Matchmaking Failed” text when Boat is damaged, or you have no Boat Defenses, is now more descriptive
Music in Duels now lasts throughout full match
Going into overtime in a Duel no longer keeps the overtime music throughout subsequent battles
Unlocking a new card from the Trader did not show in a player’s Card Collection until restarting - this is now fixed
Gold reward for Duels was sometimes dependent on Crowns won, now it awards correct amount
Added countdown to Clan War ending
Fix for being stuck in the end of a river section
Fix for ensuring the correct chest is awarded at the end of a river section
Tiebreaker could award incorrect win to a player in Duels - this is now fixed
Tapping the Clan button now switches between War and Chat views
Chat message text made one point bigger
Clan can now be set to ‘Invite Only’ (display issue where Clan could only be seen as Open or Closed is resolved)
Clan tag now scales correctly so it doesn't overlap other UI elements
Pass Royale Queue Chest & Open Now buttons UI improved
Player can no longer enter 2v2 without a full deck
Friend button UI fixed in Tencent build
Fixed a crash that happened if the active Battle Deck had empty slots, and the player tried to create a Clan Trade.
Cloned Skeleton Barrel will now function correctly
Client no longer crashes if it restarts when there's a Clan Wars 2 tutorial with the pointing finger visible
Fixed player info screen trying to open the inbox view on other players, if the player has something new in their inbox
Fixed ‘ghost notifications’ for Emotes & Tower Skins sometimes appearing
Checkmark no longer appears under Pass Royale free Tower Skin Reward Tier
Fixed issue where copying a War Deck would give the following TID_DEEPLINK_EXPIRED message, these decks can now be copied correctly
Stopped Android build requesting camera permission
Wechat will now launch game correctly without requiring multiple logins
Lightning Strike now longer appears correctly on the Pass Royale free Tower Skin Reward Tier
Daily Gift was not awarding King Level 13 players with a gold/Star Point equivalent if a max card stack was offered. These max card stacks are now much less likely to appear
Game texts and localisations updated
Please update your game to enjoy the best possible Clash Royale experience!