“Matchmaking Failed” text when Boat is damaged, or you have no Boat Defenses, is now more descriptive

Music in Duels now lasts throughout full match



Going into overtime in a Duel no longer keeps the overtime music throughout subsequent battles



Unlocking a new card from the Trader did not show in a player’s Card Collection until restarting - this is now fixed



Gold reward for Duels was sometimes dependent on Crowns won, now it awards correct amount



Added countdown to Clan War ending



Fix for being stuck in the end of a river section



Fix for ensuring the correct chest is awarded at the end of a river section

