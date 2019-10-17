Supercell logo
17 Oct 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

What's In The Latest Update?

Bug Fixes & Improvements!

We want to make sure everyone is having the best Clash Royale experience and so have released a new mandatory update for all players. Find out what's fixed below!

Release Notes 17th October 2019

  • Further load time improvements

  • Further fixes for connection issues

  • Fix for 'Out of Sync' errors in the Party button

  • Increased timer on card picks in Triple Draft mode

  • News Royale now opens directly to Esports tab when a match is LIVE

  • Fix for Shocktober Arena visuals

  • Adding correct destroyed Tower effects

  • Localization updates

  • Text changes

An Optional Update on October 9th fixed the following:

  • Fixed slow first-time loading

  • Fixed loading getting stuck at 86%

  • Fixed lag and poor connection issues

An Optional Update on October 2nd fixed the following:

  • Fix for the game crashing when a Trade was accepted

  • 1v1 can no longer be accessed by starting a Party mode when chest slots are full

  • Incorrect Emote no longer shows when connecting Supercell ID

  • Text spacing issues resolved

  • News Royale and Esports tab not loading on Android devices

  • Speculative fix for a rare crash that could occur when launching the game

  • Improved Party button & 2v2 matchmaking times

  • Trophies no longer display at the end of Party modes or in Activity Log

  • Quests from before the update now work with Party modes

  • Executioner stats corrected

  • Text/UI changes

  • Supercell ID connection issues have also been resolved. So make sure to sign up and unlock that exclusive Emote!

ALL OF THE ABOVE FIXES ARE APPLIED TO YOUR GAME AUTOMATICALLY WITH THE LATEST UPDATE - EVEN IF YOU DIDN'T DOWNLOAD THE OPTIONAL UPDATES!

See you in the Arena!

The Clash Royale Team