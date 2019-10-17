News Royale now opens directly to Esports tab when a match is LIVE

Increased timer on card picks in Triple Draft mode

Fix for 'Out of Sync' errors in the Party button

Further fixes for connection issues

An Optional Update on October 9th fixed the following:



Fixed loading getting stuck at 86%

An Optional Update on October 2nd fixed the following:

Fix for the game crashing when a Trade was accepted



1v1 can no longer be accessed by starting a Party mode when chest slots are full



Incorrect Emote no longer shows when connecting Supercell ID



Text spacing issues resolved



News Royale and Esports tab not loading on Android devices



Speculative fix for a rare crash that could occur when launching the game



Improved Party button & 2v2 matchmaking times



Trophies no longer display at the end of Party modes or in Activity Log



Quests from before the update now work with Party modes



Executioner stats corrected



Text/UI changes