We want to make sure everyone is having the best Clash Royale experience and so have released a new mandatory update for all players. Find out what's fixed below!
Further load time improvements
Further fixes for connection issues
Fix for 'Out of Sync' errors in the Party button
Increased timer on card picks in Triple Draft mode
News Royale now opens directly to Esports tab when a match is LIVE
Fix for Shocktober Arena visuals
Adding correct destroyed Tower effects
Localization updates
Text changes
An Optional Update on October 9th fixed the following:
Fixed slow first-time loading
Fixed loading getting stuck at 86%
Fixed lag and poor connection issues
An Optional Update on October 2nd fixed the following:
Fix for the game crashing when a Trade was accepted
1v1 can no longer be accessed by starting a Party mode when chest slots are full
Incorrect Emote no longer shows when connecting Supercell ID
Text spacing issues resolved
News Royale and Esports tab not loading on Android devices
Speculative fix for a rare crash that could occur when launching the game
Improved Party button & 2v2 matchmaking times
Trophies no longer display at the end of Party modes or in Activity Log
Quests from before the update now work with Party modes
Executioner stats corrected
Text/UI changes
Supercell ID connection issues have also been resolved. So make sure to sign up and unlock that exclusive Emote!
ALL OF THE ABOVE FIXES ARE APPLIED TO YOUR GAME AUTOMATICALLY WITH THE LATEST UPDATE - EVEN IF YOU DIDN'T DOWNLOAD THE OPTIONAL UPDATES!
See you in the Arena!
The Clash Royale Team