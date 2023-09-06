Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
6 sept 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡REDUCCIÓN EN EL COSTE DE LAS CARTAS!
4 sept 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡TEMPORADA GAMBITO DE REY!
24 ago 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
Ajustes de equilibrio 24/08
21 ago 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Preguntas y respuestas con el ganador de Supercell Make!
7 ago 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
¡AJUSTES DE EQUILIBRIO DE AGOSTO!
7 ago 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
TEMPORADA CLASH-A-RAMA
Previous
10
11
12
13
14
Next