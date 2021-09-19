Games
Clash Royale News Archive
19 sept 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Llegan las finales mundiales de la CRL de 2021!
15 sept 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Votación del modo de Captura en modo Fiesta!
10 sept 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Vota por tu Modo Fiesta favorito!
6 sept 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Llegan los ajustes de equilibrio!
6 sept 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Temporada 27: Detalles y recompensas
3 sept 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
¡Votación del clásico 1c1 del modo Fiesta!
