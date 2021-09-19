Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

19 sept 2021

Blog – Clash Royale

¡Llegan las finales mundiales de la CRL de 2021!
article image

15 sept 2021

Blog – Clash Royale

¡Votación del modo de Captura en modo Fiesta!
article image

10 sept 2021

Blog – Clash Royale

¡Vota por tu Modo Fiesta favorito!
article image

6 sept 2021

Blog – Clash Royale

¡Llegan los ajustes de equilibrio!
article image

6 sept 2021

Blog – Clash Royale

Temporada 27: Detalles y recompensas
article image

3 sept 2021

Blog – Clash Royale

¡Votación del clásico 1c1 del modo Fiesta!
Previous2324252627Next