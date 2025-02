Due to the way progression works in Clash Royale, it can be potentially devastating to a deck if a card you have maxed is nerfed. Most players do not have a suitably levelled replacement card and this does not feel good! It may take another few months to have a replacement 1v1 ready which is not great.

Having your favorite card nerfed often has a negative effect and in some cases can stop you wanting to play altogether.

What are we doing to fix this issue?

We are planning for our first update of 2021 to feature an overhaul to progression, making it easier than ever to level up your cards and decks.

But until then, we wanted to change the way that we balance to make the period between now and the new update as enjoyable as possible!