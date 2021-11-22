Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
22 nov. 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Le défi 20 victoires approche !
3 nov. 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Maintenance du 04/11
1 nov. 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Présentation et récompenses de la saison des Champions
30 oct. 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Supercell apporte son soutien au ZEvent !
25 oct. 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Mise à jour des champions !
22 oct. 2021
Blog – Clash Royale
Compensation des cartes - Niveau 14
Previous
20
21
22
23
24
Next