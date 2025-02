A new Clash Royale competition, brought to you by AMG, is here: The AMG Cup - Megadraft Edition!

Sixteen of the best players in the world will be invited to compete in a single elimination bracket during two days of competition.



For a change of pace, every battle will be played in Megadraft, a game mode that consists of picking cards from a total of 36 possible, with the order of choice alternating between the two opponents.