Fixed a crash that could occur in the Private Tournament UI

Fixed a rare crash with the main deck builders

Fixed a crash in the Challenge deck builders

Fixed an issue with the name change dialog that could potentially cause a disconnect

Fix for some special characters not being displayed correctly

Fixed the inconsistency with Boat Battle deployment zones

Fix for Draft choices leading to cards that were outside of the specified Draft sets

Fix for Private Tournament creation 'randomly' failing

Fix for the magical Deck Wizard trying to assign more than one Champion to a deck

Fix for the iOS native copy option removing the URL from the "invite to clan" message

Fix for the deck builder behaving erratically if the user switched decks in the middle of editing

Fix for personal best scores displaying incorrectly on some Player Profiles

Fix for players sometimes being awarded a chest that is not from their Arena

Fix for a deck showing incorrectly when skipping past the 'Pick' phase in a Draft replay

Star levels are now hidden when viewing card info screens from the Clan UI

Removed the ability to upgrade your own cards when viewing a Clanmate's cards

Removed Trophy values from the spectator view

Removed the ability to tap on the 'Clan' button in the Player Profile of a player who does not belong to a Clan

Implemented a change to Legendary chests when the player has not yet reached an Arena that unlocks Legendary cards

Added a number of Challenge events to the list of modes that can level up Badges

Numerous UI improvements (making things look pretty)