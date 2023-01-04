Games
Clash Royale News Archive
4 gen 2023
Blog – Clash Royale
Aggiornamento opzionale del 4 gennaio
11 dic 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
AGGIORNAMENTO DI CLASHMAS
7 dic 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
MODIFICHE DI BILANCIAMENTO
26 ott 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
NUOVO AGGIORNAMENTO!
23 ott 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Scopri il tuo nuovo livello del re!
12 ott 2022
Blog – Clash Royale
Interruzione dell'assistenza per i dispositivi con versioni precedenti ad iOS 11 e Android 5.0
