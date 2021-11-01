Supercell logo

1 nov 2021

Dettagli sulla stagione dei campioni e sui premi
25 ott 2021

Aggiornamento dei campioni!
22 ott 2021

Compensazione delle carte del livello del Re 14
21 ott 2021

PREPARATI...
11 ott 2021

Max risponde alla community!
4 ott 2021

Dettagli e premi previsti per la stagione 28
