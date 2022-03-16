Supercell logo
2022年3月16日
Blog – Clash Royale

3月16日メンテナンスのお知らせ

まもなく、内部システムを最適化するためのメンテナンスを行います。 ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、ご理解の程よろしくお願いいたします。