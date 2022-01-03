Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2022年1月3日

謹賀新年シーズンの報酬
2021年12月21日

「スノーデイ」公開記念、クラッシュマス・フォロー&RTキャンペーン！
2021年12月11日

#クラロワXMAS1分チャレンジ 1分お絵描きキャンペーン🎄🎅
2021年12月10日

#2021年のクラロワを振り返る クラロワからの年賀状キャンペーン
2021年12月6日

2021年12月のバランス調整
2021年12月6日

クラッシュマスシーズンの報酬
