2021年3月17日

4タイトル合同 ＃花よりゲーム フォロー＆RTキャンペーン
2021年3月5日

5周年記念キャンペーンの賞品紹介＆まとめ！
2021年3月4日

「クラロワ スターチャンピオンシップ アジア頂上決定戦」開催決定！
2021年3月4日

バトルヒーラーのスタンプを無料でゲット！
2021年3月2日

リリース5周年記念！フォロー&RTキャンペーン
2021年3月2日

シーズン21：クラロワ5周年
