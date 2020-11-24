Supercell logo

2020年11月24日

ファンタジー・ロワイヤル！（ 2020 クラロワリーグ 世界一決定戦）
2020年11月18日

クラン対戦２を中心としたアップデートの内容をご紹介！
2020年11月16日

【エメラルドが当たる】クラロワ世界一決めようかキャンペーン
2020年11月4日

新シーズン17開幕！！フレンド募集キャンペーン
2020年11月2日

シーズン17：老王の宝
2020年10月23日

クラロワリーグイースト フォールシーズン プレイオフ開幕記念！トロフィーは誰の手に！？応援投稿キャンペーン
