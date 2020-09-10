Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2020年9月10日

任意アップデート！(9/10)
2020年9月8日

シーズン15：船上の戦いへ
2020年9月8日

クラロワパス シーズン15
2020年8月31日

クラン対戦2スタート記念！クラロワクラン募集キャンペーン！
2020年8月31日

クラン対戦2が登場！
2020年8月26日

クラン対戦2 : Q&A!!
