Clash Royale News Archive
2020年1月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
シーズン7：旧正月を祝おう
2020年1月6日
Blog – Clash Royale
シーズン7 バランス調整！ (1/7実施)
2019年12月27日
Blog – Clash Royale
ぼんじゅうるさんの姿になってミラティブ配信をしてくれる「ぼんじゅうるコピー」大募集！コピー数に応じてギフトコードプレゼント！
2019年12月26日
Blog – Clash Royale
ベビドラぬいぐるみが当たる！ #クラロワアイス 動画投稿キャンペーン！！
2019年12月21日
Blog – Clash Royale
【12月22日（日）20:00~】クラロワプロ選手があなたの配信にやってくる開催！【PONOS day】
2019年12月19日
Blog – Clash Royale
【12月20日（金）20:00~】クラロワプロ選手があなたの配信にやってくる開催！【GameWith day】
