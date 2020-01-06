Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2020年1月6日

シーズン7：旧正月を祝おう
2020年1月6日

シーズン7 バランス調整！ (1/7実施)
2019年12月27日

ぼんじゅうるさんの姿になってミラティブ配信をしてくれる「ぼんじゅうるコピー」大募集！コピー数に応じてギフトコードプレゼント！
2019年12月26日

ベビドラぬいぐるみが当たる！　#クラロワアイス 動画投稿キャンペーン！！
2019年12月21日

【12月22日（日）20:00~】クラロワプロ選手があなたの配信にやってくる開催！【PONOS day】
2019年12月19日

【12月20日（金）20:00~】クラロワプロ選手があなたの配信にやってくる開催！【GameWith day】
