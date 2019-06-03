Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2019年6月3日
Blog – Clash Royale
6月3日のバランス調整と最新ニュースについて
2019年6月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】エリートバーバリアン、アウトロー、矢の雨、ローリングバーバリアンに変更あり！(6/3)
2019年4月15日
Blog – Clash Royale
4月度アップデート！
2019年4月8日
Blog – Clash Royale
【Reddit】現在の私たちの取り組みについてご紹介します！（4/5）
2019年4月1日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】ネクロマンサー、ホバリング砲、ラムライダーに変更あり！(4/1)
2019年3月28日
Blog – Clash Royale
高校生のクラロワナンバー1は誰だ！『Coca-Cola STAGE:0 eSPORTS High-School Championship 2019』に参加しよう
