Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2019年3月15日

Blog – Clash Royale

「クラロワリーグ アジア2019」4月25日に開幕！20勝チャレンジがやってくる！
article image

2019年3月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

クラロワが「WCG 2019 Xi'an」のゲームタイトルに！
article image

2019年3月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

【祝・3周年】新チャレンジや4つの特別キャンペーンを開催！
article image

2019年2月25日

Blog – Clash Royale

【Reddit】現在の私たちの取り組みについてご紹介します！(2/22)
article image

2019年2月19日

Blog – Clash Royale

【Reddit】現在の私たちの取り組みについてご紹介します！(2/15)
article image

2019年2月18日

Blog – Clash Royale

2019年のクラロワリーグについて、ご紹介します！(2/15)
Previous6061626364Next