2018年11月5日

【バランス調整】ロイヤルホグ、墓石、ジャイアントに変更あり！(11/5)
2018年10月31日

【Mirrativ】クラロワハロウィンナイト開催！
2018年10月30日

【クラロワリーグ】決勝戦を生観戦しよう！フジテレビ湾岸スタジオにて開催決定！
2018年10月30日

「ワイルドカードパブリックビューイングオフ会」開催！
2018年10月25日

【投票開始！】私のクラロワリーグの楽しみ方グランプリ、優秀作品に選ばれたのは？
2018年10月24日

【バーチャルYouTuberさん動画投稿キャンペーン】当選者を発表します！
