Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2018年3月7日

Blog – Clash Royale

クラロワのサウンド、何種類使われてる？「starRoyaleクイズ」正解発表！
article image

2018年3月7日

Blog – Clash Royale

公式eスポーツリーグ「クラロワリーグ」発足！目指せプロ選手！
article image

2018年3月5日

Blog – Clash Royale

【クラロワ劇場】人形になったウィザードトリオが初心者のお悩みを解決！
article image

2018年3月3日

Blog – Clash Royale

グラミー賞ノミネーターがクラロワの音で楽曲を制作！
article image

2018年3月1日

Blog – Clash Royale

【クラロワ2周年】100万エメラルドのチャンス！？特別企画実施！
article image

2018年2月28日

Blog – Clash Royale

【初心者必見】トロ上げの立役者！ミニP.E.K.K.Aの使い方＆対処法
Previous7778798081Next