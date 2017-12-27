Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2017年12月27日

Blog – Clash Royale

【ミラティブクラロワ最強決定戦】優勝者を予想してエメを手に入れよう！
article image

2017年12月22日

Blog – Clash Royale

新カード「ロイヤルゴースト」出現！
article image

2017年12月17日

Blog – Clash Royale

開発者が大絶賛！「クラロワ妄想カード」TOP6
article image

2017年12月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

【アップデート】最高にシビレる！新アリーナ、新カード、新宝箱が登場！
article image

2017年12月12日

Blog – Clash Royale

【バランス調整】ホグライダーやプリンスなどを調整！(12/12)
article image

2017年12月8日

Blog – Clash Royale

【新プロジェクト続報】ゲスの極み乙女。が新TVCMソングを歌う！
Previous8182838485Next