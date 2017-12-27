Games
Clash Royale News Archive
2017年12月27日
Blog – Clash Royale
【ミラティブクラロワ最強決定戦】優勝者を予想してエメを手に入れよう！
2017年12月22日
Blog – Clash Royale
新カード「ロイヤルゴースト」出現！
2017年12月17日
Blog – Clash Royale
開発者が大絶賛！「クラロワ妄想カード」TOP6
2017年12月12日
Blog – Clash Royale
【アップデート】最高にシビレる！新アリーナ、新カード、新宝箱が登場！
2017年12月12日
Blog – Clash Royale
【バランス調整】ホグライダーやプリンスなどを調整！(12/12)
2017年12月8日
Blog – Clash Royale
【新プロジェクト続報】ゲスの極み乙女。が新TVCMソングを歌う！
