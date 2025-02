GKR is back with five new team-based competitions for 2023 with a total prize pool of $46,000!

There are four competitions to participate: Spring Split, Summer Split, Autumn Split and Winter Split. From there, you’ll have the chance to qualify for the main event: the GKR Finals 2023.



For each Split, four (4) qualifiers will be held to determine the eight (8) official participant teams.



The winner of each Split will automatically qualify for the GKR Finals 2023, having a total of four (4) teams that will meet on December 28th to determine the GKR 2023 World Champion.