Your Crowns will no longer be capped at 10 per day - you can earn as many Crowns as you want on any Reward Tier, and they will be carried over throughout the Season!

You can still only unlock 1 Reward Tier per day, but this will provide a nice benefit if you're on a Crown earning streak!

Example:

You earn 20 Crowns in 1 day. You claim the Reward Tier for that day and wait for the next day's tier to unlock. You've already earned the Crowns for that tier so as soon as it unlocks you can claim your reward!