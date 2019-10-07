満月の輝く秋の夜、王国のあちこちで不気味な空気が漂っています。「シビれる秋」でわくわくするこの季節を盛り上げましょう！
シーズン4
限定
の「ハロウィン」タワースキンと特別スタンプ！
35個のクラロワパス報酬グレード！
35個のシーズン報酬グレード！
ボーナスバンク！
レジェンドアリーナに落ちた隕石によりエリクサーゴーレムが解き放たれ、シーズン4独特の不気味な雰囲気が漂います！
シビれる秋では、建物を攻撃する、エリクサーコスト3のレアカード「エリクサーゴーレム」が登場します。スプーキータウンでアンロックしましょう。
「エリクサーゴーレム」は、たったの3エリクサーという低コストにも関わらず、8エリクサーのカードと同等のダメージやヒットポイントを持つ特別なカードです！
撃破されると2体の小型エリクサーゴーレム、さらには4体のエリクサースライムへと分裂します。
しかし…
エリクサースライムが撃破されると、1体につき1エリクサーが対戦相手に渡ってしまいます！
Unlock Elixir Golem in a Challenge on Friday 11th October!
Play with Elixir Golem in a Draft Challenge, as soon as the Season starts!
OTHER UPDATES & CHANGES!
Keep an eye out for brand new Shocktober Emotes in the Shop and Special Challenges!
Whenever someone in your Clan activates Pass Royale - a gift will be placed into the Clan Chat!
Pass Royale Clan Gifts can be claimed by
everyone
in the Clan!
Your King level affects the amount of Gold you can claim (up to 500 gold per gift).
You can collect up to 10 gifts!
Note: You can't receive a gift if you join a Clan after Pass Royale was activated, and the gift sent to that Clan. This is to deter Clan-hopping solely to grab gifts!
We've added a new feature for you to keep earning rewards AFTER completing your Pass Royale Reward Tiers.
Meet the BONUS BANK!
After you complete all Reward Tiers, every 10 crowns you collect will net you 250 Bonus Bank Gold. The maximum Gold you can earn towards your Bonus Bank is 10 000.
Your Bonus Bank Gold can be claimed when the Season ends!
Your Crowns will no longer be capped at 10 per day - you can earn as many Crowns as you want on any Reward Tier, and they will be carried over throughout the Season!
You can still only unlock 1 Reward Tier per day, but this will provide a nice benefit if you're on a Crown earning streak!
Example:
You earn 20 Crowns in 1 day. You claim the Reward Tier for that day and wait for the next day's tier to unlock. You've already earned the Crowns for that tier so as soon as it unlocks you can claim your reward!
Crown Quests allow you to earn rewards in stages, throughout a Season! As you progress through your Crown Quests, they get tougher - but the rewards get bigger!
These Quests allow you a new way to earn Crowns for Pass Royale.
この変更はまだリリースされていません。シーズン4開始直後のメンテナンスで実装されます！
ヒットポイント：
-12％
ダメージ：
+220%
攻撃速度：
-40%
範囲攻撃：
-45%
---
召喚されるスケルトンに関する変更
ネクロマンサーの周辺に4体のスケルトンを生成
生成速度を5秒から7秒に変更
撃破時のスケルトンが召喚されなくなります
ダークネクロ
撃破時に召喚されるコウモリ：
2体から4体に変更
ウォールブレイカー
エリクサーコスト：
3から2に変更
ダメージ：
-10％
質量：
+100％
漁師トリトン
ダメージ：
-6%
ヒットポイント：
-5％
ハンター
ダメージ：
+2%
巨大雪玉
ノックバック：
-17%
今月は、トロフィー目標の報酬に不気味なカードが加わりました。ぜひチェックしてくださいね！