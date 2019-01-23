Supercell logo
2019년 1월 23일
피는 못 속여! - By 주렁

주렁님이 제작한 4컷 만화를 감상해보세요! 정말 기사의 몸속에는 바바리안의 피가 흐르고 있던 걸까요?