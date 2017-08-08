Supercell logo
2017년 8월 8일
Blog – Clash Royale

고민에 빠진 슈퍼셀

과연 2v2는 돌아 올까요? 슈퍼셀은 고민에 빠졌습니다!

<공식카페>에 여러분의 의견을 남겨주세요