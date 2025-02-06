Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

2025년 2월 6일

Blog – Clash Royale

2월 밸런스 조정
2025년 2월 5일

Blog – Clash Royale

나무꾼의 사랑 시즌!
2025년 2월 3일

Blog – Clash Royale

룬 자이언트 밸런스 조정 및 P.E.K.K.A 진화 수정!
2025년 1월 29일

Blog – Clash Royale

밸런스 조정 및 선택적 업데이트!
2025년 1월 20일

Blog – Clash Royale

상자 개편 실험: 킹 타워 1~9레벨
2025년 1월 10일

Blog – Clash Royale

1월 밸런스 조정
