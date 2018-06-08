Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
2018년 6월 8일
Blog – Clash Royale

나에게 클래시 로얄이란? (한줄 평 적기 당첨작!)

댄싱 고블린 팝업 트럭 행사 현장에서 진행된 클래시 로얄 '한줄 평' 이벤트 당첨작들을 소개합니다!