Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Back to Clash Royale News
2018년 10월 8일
Blog – Clash Royale
매너가 주농인을 만든다! '주말농장' 클랜
매너가 주농인을 만든다!
이번에 소개해드릴 <우.클.소>클랜은 "주말 농장" 클랜입니다!
여러분의 클랜도 소개하고 싶은가요?
지금 <우.클.소>에 지원하세요!
<
지원하러 가기
>