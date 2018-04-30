Supercell logo
2018년 4월 30일
클랜전 진행 방식 알아보기!

새로운 이벤트 ‘클랜전’에 참여하셨나요?

아직 클랜전에 참여하지 않으셨다면, 진행 방식을 먼저 살펴보세요!