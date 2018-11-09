Games
Back to Clash Royale News
2018년 11월 9일
Blog – Clash Royale
대망의 클랜 토너먼트 우승팀은?
드디어 내일
클랜 토너먼트 결승
이 시작됩니다! 과연 우승을 차지할 최고의 클랜은 어디가 될까요?
[생중계 안내]
11월 10일 (토) 저녁 7시
[
생중계 채널 가기
]
많은 시청 바랍니다.