2018년 11월 9일
Blog – Clash Royale

대망의 클랜 토너먼트 우승팀은?

드디어 내일 클랜 토너먼트 결승이 시작됩니다! 과연 우승을 차지할 최고의 클랜은 어디가 될까요?

[생중계 안내]

11월 10일 (토) 저녁 7시

[생중계 채널 가기]

많은 시청 바랍니다.