Back to Clash Royale News
2018년 11월 13일
Blog – Clash Royale
리그 마스터에 도전하라!
클래시 로얄 리그의 마스터에 도전하세요! 마스터의 자격을 얻은 도전자에게는 한정판 '클래시 로얄 리그 기프트 세트'를 드립니다!
<
필기시험 보러 가기
>
지금 필기시험에 응시하세요!
<
필기시험 보러 가기
>