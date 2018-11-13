Supercell logo
2018년 11월 13일
리그 마스터에 도전하라!

클래시 로얄 리그의 마스터에 도전하세요! 마스터의 자격을 얻은 도전자에게는 한정판 '클래시 로얄 리그 기프트 세트'를 드립니다!

