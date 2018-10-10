Supercell logo
2018년 10월 10일
우승하고 클랜원들과 월드 파이널 가자!

클래시 로얄 리그 아시아 개최를 응원하며 펼쳐지는 클랜 토너먼트! 클랜 토너먼트에 지원하시고 클랜의 명예와 다양한 경품을 모두 얻어보세요.

<지원하기!>