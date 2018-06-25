Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
2018년 6월 25일
Blog – Clash Royale

클래시 로얄 프렌즈 - 고블린 로얄 웹툰! (1편)

어느 날 눈을 떠보니 내가 클래시 로얄 세계에 들어왔다고?! 게다가 내가 '고블린'...? 하대리의 로얄 서바이벌 스토리를 감상해보세요!

< 1편 이어서 보기 >