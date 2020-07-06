전투에서 크라운을 획득하고, 70개 보상 티어를 모두 잠금 해제하세요!
Highlights
- Highest Placement on Ladder: #1 (last: May, 2022)
- Highest Trophy count: 8809
- Highest GT placement: #1 (May, 2022)
Route to Golden Ticket
- Stage 2: #41 / 2249pts.
- Stage 3
- Winner Bracket: L. vs. $D.I.M.A.S$
- Loser Bracket: def. Wil; def. CAL Mateja; def. Asaf; def. CMG Kodigogg
- Stage 4
- def. Cal Sub; def. CAPGUN; L vs. CAL Dudu; def. osama (3-1)
- Stage 5
- L vs. Nicoco23; def. Trainer Tobi; def. Surgical Goblin; def. PANDORA
Story
Besides some appearances on the leaderboard’s top (he was #1 in April 2022),
MirodoOom’s career as a Clash Royale pro player lacked significant results in either
past CRL events or the main third-party tournaments.
Therefore, his qualification for the CRL Finals was a surprise to us all.
Following a shy performance in the Golden Ticket third-party tournaments, MiroDooom
began his CRL Qualification campaign with a decent 41st place in the Stage 2 ladder.
From Stage 3 onwards, he brought his best form! After losing the first round to
$D.I.M.A.S$, he kept his composure in the losing bracket and got four wins in a row,
beating Asaf and Kodigo along the way!
For both Stage 4 and 5, he sealed a 3-1 record. By beating the favorite PANDORA in
his last duel, Mirodooom sealed his qualification to the World Finals. While he might not
be the main contender for the title, anything can happen in Clash Royale, and one
performance of a lifetime can get him some unexpected wins!
Highlights
- CRL World Finals 2020 - 4th place (with paiN Gaming)
- Bren Chong Cup 2021 - 4th place
- Highest Placement on Ladder: N/A
- Highest Trophy count: 8435
- Highest GT placement: N/A
Route to Golden Ticket
- Stage 2: #73 / 2131pts.
- Stage 3
- Winner Bracket: def. Champagnepapi; def. (H)bansito; def. Tekuno_CR
- Stage 4
- def. Bulls Gabo; def. CAL Sandbox; def. LUMINARY (3-0)
- Stage 5
- L vs. PANDORA; def. Kafer Hubi; L vs.. Sandbox; def. Surgical Goblin;
def. EnderG (3-2)
Story
Sweep is a known face in the CR community. He got his deserved spotlight by being
one of the best players from paiN Gaming, a highly driven Brazilian esports team. He
nailed down the highest KOH WR in the 2020 CRL Fall Season.
After failing to grab a Golden Ticket through the third-party tournaments, Sweep had his
breakthrough on the CRL qualifiers, beating Bansito and Tekuno in Stage 3, and getting
through Stage 4 with no defeats.
Stage 5 was the pièce of résistance for the Canadian player, starting with two defeats
against the greats KK and Sandbox. He went on to make a fantastic comeback with 3 wins
against Faust, Surgical Goblin and EnderG!
After a 4th place in the 2020 CRL World Finals, will he be able to surpass it this year?
Highlights
- CRL 2021 Round 3 - 2nd Place
- CRL 2021 Round 7 - 1st Place
- CRL 2021 WF - 12th place
- Highest Placement on Ladder: #3 (last: April, 2022)
- Highest Trophy count: 8775
- Highest GT placement: #2 (last: June, 2022)
Route to Golden Ticket
- Stage 2: #3 / 2624pts.
- Stage 3
- Winner Bracket: BYE; def. ??; def. YUYA
- Stage 4
- def. Tekuno CR; L. vs Sweep; def. Surgical Goblin; L vs. Pandora; def.
ABASS (3-2)
- Stage 5
- L vs. Humble Keef; def. YUYA; def. Sweep; def. KK (3-1)
Story
Sandbox, considered one of the best South Korean CR players in the world, has been
active in the esports ecosystem for quite a while. He’s been regular in the top positions
of the main third-party competitions and won the CRL August Monthly Final! He finished
his 2021 campaign with a 12th place in the World Finals.
His 2022 qualifiers began with an excellent 3rd place in the Stage 2 ladder, amassing
2624 points. From there, he smoothly sailed through Stage 3, ending with a 2-0 win
against Yuya.
In Stage 4, Sandbox overcame Abass, Tekuno and the heavyweight Surgical Goblin,
despite losing to Sweep and Pandora. He began his last stage with a loss against
Hmble Keef, but brought himself out of fire with three consecutive wins against Yuya,
Sweep and KK. With this impressive run, he got his deserved spot at the 2022 CRL WF!
