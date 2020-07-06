Highlights



- Highest Placement on Ladder: #1 (last: May, 2022)

- Highest Trophy count: 8809

- Highest GT placement: #1 (May, 2022)



Route to Golden Ticket



- Stage 2: #41 / 2249pts.

- Stage 3

- Winner Bracket: L. vs. $D.I.M.A.S$

- Loser Bracket: def. Wil; def. CAL Mateja; def. Asaf; def. CMG Kodigogg

- Stage 4

- def. Cal Sub; def. CAPGUN; L vs. CAL Dudu; def. osama (3-1)

- Stage 5

- L vs. Nicoco23; def. Trainer Tobi; def. Surgical Goblin; def. PANDORA



Story



Besides some appearances on the leaderboard’s top (he was #1 in April 2022),

MirodoOom’s career as a Clash Royale pro player lacked significant results in either

past CRL events or the main third-party tournaments.

Therefore, his qualification for the CRL Finals was a surprise to us all.

Following a shy performance in the Golden Ticket third-party tournaments, MiroDooom

began his CRL Qualification campaign with a decent 41st place in the Stage 2 ladder.

From Stage 3 onwards, he brought his best form! After losing the first round to

$D.I.M.A.S$, he kept his composure in the losing bracket and got four wins in a row,

beating Asaf and Kodigo along the way!

For both Stage 4 and 5, he sealed a 3-1 record. By beating the favorite PANDORA in

his last duel, Mirodooom sealed his qualification to the World Finals. While he might not

be the main contender for the title, anything can happen in Clash Royale, and one

performance of a lifetime can get him some unexpected wins!