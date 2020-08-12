전투에서 크라운을 획득하고, 70개 보상 티어를 모두 잠금 해제하세요!
로얄 패스로 시즌 14의 특별한 보상과 특전을 잠금 해제할 수 있습니다.
전용 콘텐츠
시즌 14: 전쟁 준비 전용 콘텐츠
메가 타워 스킨
윙크 아처 이모티콘
한 번 잠금 해제하면 계속 사용할 수 있으나, 시즌 14에서만 획득할 수 있습니다!
로얄 패스 보상 티어
35개
무료 보상 티어
35개
로얄 패스 보상 티어 35개
로얄 패스 보상 구성:
특별한
타워 스킨
및
이모티콘
40,000
골드
로얄 패스
번개 상자
6개
희귀 로얄 패스 번개 상자
3개 (희귀 카드 보장!)
영웅 로얄 패스 번개 상자
4개 (영웅 카드 보장!)
교환 토큰
4개
상자당 카드 교체
최대 7번
*
전설 상자 1개!
(전설 카드 보장!)
**
보너스 금고 (최대 10,000 골드)
* 번개 상자의 카드 교체 기회로 원하는 카드를 획득할 수 있는 확률을 높일 수 있습니다
** 아레나 6 이상 한정
로얄 패스 특전
로얄 패스 구매 시 다음 특전이 즉시 잠금 해제됩니다.
특별 도전 무한 입장 및 이어하기
상자 자동 잠금 해제
(다음에 열 상자를 대기열에 추가해 자동으로 잠금 해제 시작!)
로얄 패스 상자 및 크라운 상자
로얄 패스 전용 황금색 이름
클랜원을 위한 선물
Ready to take on CRL by storm? Here are all the details on rules, schedules, a prize pool breakdown and other info you need to know about what’s coming!
SEVEN SEASONS. 16 FINALISTS. ONE WORLD CHAMPION.
The road to the World Finals is long and full of challenges. The goal is clear: beat the best to become the best. From March till September, you will have seven chances to prove yourself among the world’s greatest players. We’ve saved seven spots in the World Finals for each Monthly Final winner and seven more for the most consistent challengers who couldn’t win one. Two extra spots are reserved for our China qualifiers!
Sounds good? Let’s dive into every step leading up to the World Finals!
IT ALL STARTS WITH THE PATH OF LEGENDS!
Starting February 6th, the Path of Legends will be worth more than in-game rewards and fame. For each of the seven seasons, the Path of Legends' top 1000 players will be guaranteed a spot in our Monthly Qualifiers. You know the drill: climb your way to the “Ultimate Champion League” and build your rating to finish the season in the top 1000. Succeed and you are one step closer to becoming a Monthly Finalist.
FROM 1000 TO 8: THE MONTHLY QUALIFIERS!
By being in the top 1000 on the Path of Legends leaderboard by the end of the season, you’ll be able to sign-up for the Monthly Qualifiers. Everything, from sign-ups to battling will be done in the Tournament Hub in-game! Be prepared for two days of intense competition where only eight players will qualify for the next stage. As for the format? Let's break it down:
Day 1: A 1000-player Swiss Bracket to be played until 32 players remain.
Day 2: Double Round Robin. Players will be placed into one of 8 groups of 4 players. The top player from each group will advance to the Monthly Final.
All battles will be played using the in-game Duels format.
THE AWAITED MONTHLY FINALS!
If you’re among the eight best in the Monthly Qualifiers, then congratulations: you are a Monthly Finalist! As such, you’ll be placed in a Double Elimination bracket, Duels format. Two days of competition await you. From there, it’s quite simple: Win it all and you are in the World Finals. If you fall short, don't despair, as your effort wasn’t in vain. That’s where the Competitive Points come into play!
TO SUM IT ALL UP!
Let’s review all the steps for each season!
Path of Legends: finish in the top 1000 to advance!
Monthly Qualifiers
Sign-up in the Tournament Hub
Swiss format: Reach the last 32
Double round robin (8 groups of 4 players): Get to the 1st place in your group
Monthly Finals: 8-player Double Elimination bracket. Win to qualify for the World Finals or keep collecting Competitive Points.
Important: You need to be 16 years old or older to participate in the CRL Monthly Qualifiers. Players must pass the fair play check, participate with clean accounts, and follow good sportsmanship.
You can read the full rulebook HERE!
WHEN WILL EVERYTHING HAPPEN?
Here’s the full CRL schedule, so you don’t miss anything:
March Qualifier
Path of Legends: 6th February – 6th March
Monthly Qualifiers: 11-12 March
Monthly Finals: 18-19 March
April Qualifier
Path of Legends: 6th March – 3rd April
Monthly Qualifiers: 8-9 April
Monthly Finals: 15-16 April
May Qualifier
Path of Legends: 3rd April – 1st May
Monthly Qualifiers: 6-7 May
Monthly Finals: 13-14 May
June Qualifier
Path of Legends: 1st May – 5th June
Monthly Qualifiers: 10-11 June
Monthly Finals: 17-18 June
July Qualifier
Path of Legends: 5th June – 3rd July
Monthly Qualifiers: 8-9 July
Monthly Finals: 15-16 July
August Qualifier
Path of Legends: 3rd July – 7th August
Monthly Qualifiers: 12-13 August
Monthly Finals: 19-20 August
September Qualifier
Path of Legends: 7th August – 4th September
Monthly Qualifiers: 9-10 September
Monthly Finals: 16-17 September
Monthly Qualifiers start at 14:00 UTC. You can check in between 11:30 and 13:30 in the Tournament Hub.
Monthly Finals start at 14:00 UTC