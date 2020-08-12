FROM 1000 TO 8: THE MONTHLY QUALIFIERS!



By being in the top 1000 on the Path of Legends leaderboard by the end of the season, you’ll be able to sign-up for the Monthly Qualifiers. Everything, from sign-ups to battling will be done in the Tournament Hub in-game! Be prepared for two days of intense competition where only eight players will qualify for the next stage. As for the format? Let's break it down:

Day 1: A 1000-player Swiss Bracket to be played until 32 players remain.



Day 2: Double Round Robin. Players will be placed into one of 8 groups of 4 players. The top player from each group will advance to the Monthly Final.



All battles will be played using the in-game Duels format.

