Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

article image

2021년 12월 20일

Blog – Clash Royale

크리스마스 기념 999 토너먼트 5일간 매일 진행!
article image

2021년 12월 17일

Blog – Clash Royale

6일간, 슈퍼아레나 기프티콘 교환 30% 할인!
article image

2021년 12월 10일

Blog – Clash Royale

12월 한 달간 진행되는 슈퍼아레나 이벤트!
article image

2021년 12월 6일

Blog – Clash Royale

밸런스 조정! (2021/12)
article image

2021년 12월 6일

Blog – Clash Royale

클래시마스 시즌 세부사항 및 보상
article image

2021년 12월 6일

Blog – Clash Royale

슈퍼아레나 연말 설문조사!
Previous2122232425Next