Clash Royale News Archive

2021년 9월 15일

탈취 파티 모드 투표가 시작되었습니다!
2021년 9월 10일

한중일 대회 한국 결승 진출!
2021년 9월 10일

유닛 생성 파티 모드 투표가 시작되었습니다!
2021년 9월 9일

한중일 경기 시청/응원하고 리워드 받자!
2021년 9월 6일

밸런스 조정 실시!
2021년 9월 6일

시즌 27 세부사항 & 보상
