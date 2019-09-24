Games
Clash Royale News Archive
English
中文
简体中文
français
Deutsch
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
русский
español
2019년 9월 24일
Blog – Clash Royale
판타지 로얄, 5주차 크라운 랭킹!
2019년 9월 17일
Blog – Clash Royale
다시 돌아온 판타지 로얄을 소개합니다!
2019년 9월 17일
Blog – Clash Royale
슈퍼셀 라운지, 9월 패밀리데이 신청 오픈!
2019년 9월 5일
Blog – Clash Royale
9월 5일, 밸런스 조정 및 오류 수정
2019년 9월 2일
Blog – Clash Royale
시즌 3: 전설이 되다
2019년 8월 21일
Blog – Clash Royale
슈퍼셀 유저를 위한 공간! 슈퍼셀 라운지!
